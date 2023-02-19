ALBANY — The north country’s representatives in the state Legislature are still looking for progress on the state’s prison redevelopment and reuse project, which aims to find viable ways to rebuild closed-down prisons and return them to taxable status.
After the Watertown state prison on Dry Hill was closed in March of 2021, local officials called for the state to commit to reusing the properties in some manner, and Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul created the Prison Redevelopment Commission. A year later, in March of 2022, the state closed the Ogdensburg prison as well.
That commission released a report in 2022 that called for the state to first release a “request for proposals” for the Watertown facility, where companies and agencies will be able to submit applications for what they might use the prisons for themselves, but made no recommendations for what kind of uses those may be. It also did not provide a timeline for RFP’s for the Ogdensburg facility, although it did suggest removing razor wire around the property and keeping the heating systems running.
Last week, in a joint Assembly and Senate budget hearing on economic development, both Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, and state Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, questioned Empire State Development Commissioner Hope Knight and General Services Department Commissioner Jeanette M. Moy on the redevelopment project. Ms. Knight responded that the Watertown prison would be part of an upcoming redevelopment project in fiscal year 2024.
“While this is positive news for Watertown, the commissioner has not had contact with my office about what the plan will entail moving forward,” Mr. Gray said.
As the north country’s state legislators have noticed, there is no money directed to prison redevelopment in the proposed 2024 budget that was released two weeks ago by Gov. Hochul. While the budget is subject to change as the legislature debates it, Mr. Gray said he’s concerned about that.
“Commissioner Knight said there are funds available,” Mr. Gray said. “But only if something comes up, so they must have some discretionary money or some pot of money available. There’s no money allocated, so they can’t be too serious about doing this if they have no money allocated for it.”
Mr. Gray said he’s been disappointed by the state’s legacy on redeveloping sites it closes. He regularly cites the Ogdensburg Psychiatric Center’s former campus, abandoned since the early 1980s, as an example.
“New York state has not been a good steward of that property,” he said. “Actions and works are two different things, and the Ogdensburg psych center has become dilapidated — extreme disrepair. And that’s what we’re worried could happen again with the prisons.”
In a news release after the joint budget session, Sen. Walczyk said he shares Mr. Gray’s skepticism about the state’s legacy with property management after closing facilities, and is hopeful that local leaders will be given a voice in the redevelopment of their facilities.
“I will continue to work with Assemblyman Gray and strongly urge Commissioner Knight to work with our offices and other local leaders to personally visit these buildings and uncover their untapped potential,” Mr. Walczyk said.
