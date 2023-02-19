prison

The Watertown Correctional Facility closed on March 31, 2021.   Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

ALBANY — The north country’s representatives in the state Legislature are still looking for progress on the state’s prison redevelopment and reuse project, which aims to find viable ways to rebuild closed-down prisons and return them to taxable status.

After the Watertown state prison on Dry Hill was closed in March of 2021, local officials called for the state to commit to reusing the properties in some manner, and Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul created the Prison Redevelopment Commission. A year later, in March of 2022, the state closed the Ogdensburg prison as well.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.