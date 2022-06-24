WATERTOWN — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced Wednesday that she has directed a pay raise for lifeguards at state beaches to combat a staffing shortage.
Lifeguards at state beaches will receive a 34% raise from $14.95 an hour to $20 an hour for upstate facilities and a 21% increase for downstate facilities, bringing the hourly rate up to $22 from $18.15.
The raises go into effect immediately at all swimming facilities that are operated by the Office of State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation as well as the Department of Environmental Conservation.
The pay raises will also go up for lifeguards with more than two years of experience. Those raises ranges from 5% to 30%, based on location and experience.
“All New Yorkers deserve the opportunity to safely enjoy our public beaches and pools this summer,” Gov. Hochul said. “With a lifeguard shortage threatening access to swimming facilities, we are aggressively recruiting more lifeguards to ensure safe access to outdoor recreation during the summer months.”
Last year, the state lowered the minimum age for lifeguards to 15 for most of the state.
The DEC held a lifeguard recruiting event at the Lake George Beach Day Use Area, otherwise known as the Million Dollar Beach.
For information on how to become a lifeguard, visit wdt.me/LifeguardInformation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.