QUEENS — After weeks of nationwide civil unrest over police brutality, state lawmakers completed passage of 10 pieces of legislation in three days Wednesday to reform police departments across New York.
Remote Senate and Assembly votes started Monday and finished Wednesday afternoon. Both houses passed bills that criminalized police chokeholds and require state police to wear body cameras. Two others will give the state’s attorney general more authority to investigate police departments and police-related shootings.
Lawmakers also passed legislation packages to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the state.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state Democratic leaders announced their Say Their Name police reform agenda last week. The governor has repeatedly said over the past two weeks he would sign any related bills that come across his desk.
“I was talking to a friend the other day and saying that I think at this point, you or someone that you know has been affected by cancer,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said during a floor speech Wednesday. “Well if you are black in America, you or someone you know has had a bad interaction with law enforcement. That’s just the way it is.
“However, I do have hope,” added Stewart-Cousins, D-35. “Because here I am remarkably in this historic position at this historic time able to be part of a movement that started with the blatant and horrific murder of George Floyd. Something all of us have seen, and as a result of that, people have taken to the streets.”
Senate Bill S.8493 passed the Senate 61-1 and the Assembly 142-2 late Tuesday afternoon, establishing the pilot New York State Police Body-Worn Cameras Program. The program will provide all state police officers with body-worn cameras to be used any time an officer conducts a patrol and prescribes mandated situations when the camera is to be turned on and recording. State police troopers do not and have never worn body cameras on duty.
The legislation awaited Cuomo’s signature Wednesday afternoon.
“What we did is not a cure, but it is a first step towards acknowledging that while laws alone cannot fix racism in America, they can begin to root injustice out of our justice system and start us on the path to equality,” Stewart-Cousins said.
Attorney General Letitia James appointed former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch and New York University law professor Barry Friedman as two special advisors to help guide and support her investigation into the recent interactions between the New York City Police Department and the general public after videos and reports of some police officers responding to protesters or civil unrest with excessive force. Friedman is the founder and faculty director of the Policing Project at NYU Law.
- - -
As Long Island entered Phase II of reopening Wednesday, the governor encouraged New Yorkers to remain vigilant in wearing face masks or coverings in public and complying with social distancing to keep COVID-19 numbers down as Texas has seen a 36% spike since Memorial Day. COVID-19 metrics, including hospitalizations and infections, continued to decline Wednesday.
“The numbers to watch now are the daily testing results,” Cuomo said of the state’s 50,000 daily diagnostic tests. “If you’re going to get into trouble, you’ll see it in the numbers. See if there’s any movement... see if we have to worry if there’s a cautionary tale or if the reopening is increasing without the viral spread.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.