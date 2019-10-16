ONEIDA COUNTY - State police are asking people to contact their major crimes unit with any information on a cold case from 1983 in which a man was found shot to death at a Ramada Inn in New Hartford.
State police are continuing to investigate a 36-year-old homicide in Oneida County, according to a release issued Tuesday.
At about 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, 1983, Hector Ambrosi, then 47 years old, was found dead in a room at the Ramada Inn on Burrstone Road in New Hartford. An investigation revealed Mr. Ambrosi was shot to death in the room. Jewelry was taken from the man.
Mr. Ambrosi was involved in a car business and had connections to the Syracuse, Albany and Florida areas. At the time of his death, Mr. Ambrosi was also known as Rock, Tore or Etore.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Troop D Major Crimes Unit at 315-366-6003.
