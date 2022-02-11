CARTHAGE — New York State Police announced on Friday that they have identified the victim who was struck by a truck in Carthage on Thursday night.
Donald B. Watson, 80, from Natural Bridge, was crossing State Street, outside of the crosswalk and was then struck by a truck that was being driven by Michael J. McLane, 54, of Champion.
Mr. Watson was then transported to Carthage Area Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing.
