Pedestrian killed by vehicle at Carthage intersection Thursday

State Police, Carthage Fire Department, Carthage Police Department, and Carthage Area Rescue Squad responded to a fatal crash on State Street in the village of Carthage Thursday night. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

CARTHAGE — New York State Police announced on Friday that they have identified the victim who was struck by a truck in Carthage on Thursday night.

Donald B. Watson, 80, from Natural Bridge, was crossing State Street, outside of the crosswalk and was then struck by a truck that was being driven by Michael J. McLane, 54, of Champion.

Mr. Watson was then transported to Carthage Area Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

