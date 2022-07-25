PARISH — State police in Hastings are continuing to investigate a fatal motorcycle-truck crash at the intersection of County Route 26 and Kipp Road in the town of Parish.
At 9:21 p.m. Sunday, a 2008 Honda motorcycle, operated by Joseph W. Bucci, 24, of Central Square, was traveling west on County Route 26 when a 2020 Chevrolet pickup truck, operated by Mark D. Mann, 64, of Central Square, was traveling south on Kipp Road and making a left-hand turn when the motorcycle struck the front of the pickup truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.