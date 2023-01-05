ALBANY — In an effort to keep New York State roads safer for motorists during the holiday season, additional troopers were on patrol and issued thousands of traffic tickets.
During the 18-day enforcement detail, state police issued 32,934 tickets and arrested 453 people for impaired driving, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement Wednesday.
In the North Country troopers issued 2,204 tickets.
According to statistics provided by the Governor’s office, State Police charged 681 people with speeding, arrested 22 people for driving while intoxicated, 21 tickets for distracted driving, 42 tickets for child restraint/ seat belt and 28 tickets for failing to move over. Statewide 11,305 speeding tickets were issued.
The impaired driving enforcement was held from Dec. 14 through Jan. 1.
“I thank the state police and local law enforcement for their continued efforts to get dangerous drivers off the roads and protect all New Yorkers,” Hochul said. “We will not stand for the preventable tragedies that are caused by impaired and reckless drivers, and we will continue our aggressive enforcement measures to make the roads safe for all who use them.”
During the campaign, state police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices. Troopers also used both marked state police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles as part of the crackdown, in order to more easily identify motorists who were violating the law. The vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated, Hochul said.
“One of the mission priorities of the New York State Police is to improve highway safety by focusing on reducing drunk and impaired driving crashes,” acting State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said. “Through our recent enforcement efforts, as well the work Troopers do on a daily basis, we have made our roadways safer for the public.”
During this period, state police investigated 4,417 accidents, which resulted in 528 people being injured and eight fatalities.
State-wide, 453 drivers were charged with impaired driving; there were 11,305 speeding violations; 912 arrests for distracted driving; 916 seat belt violations; and 316 drivers who violated the move over law.
Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Chairman of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “These numbers are another sign that these efforts are working to keep our streets and highways safe.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.