Thinking about speeding through a work zone, or not moving over when a construction or other vehicle is stopped on the shoulder? Think again.
State Police announced Friday that, though a joint effort with the Department of Transportation, 102 tickets have been issued to drivers who sped through construction zones in the past two weeks.
Called Operation Hardhat, the operation in Onodaga County, included state troopers dressed as highway workers to crash down on work zone violations, and to highlight the importance of safe driving within active construction zones, state police said.
State police said the successful test of the program has led to plans to roll out additional operations in the coming months.
“The success of Operation Hard Hat is imperative - it protects our transportation workers and raises awareness to the serious issue of work zone safety,” said State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. “I’d like to thank the dedicated New York State Troopers who took the time last week to patrol our work zones. This is an important partnership that we need to continue to further promote our shared mission of highway safety.”
In the recently completed operation, Troop D patrolled active DOT work zones on the Route 5 bypass in Camillus, Route 20 in the Town of Navarino and I-690 in the Town of Dewitt.
State Police issued tickets for a host of violations, including speeding, seat belt violations, use of a cell phone while driving, work zone intrusion, and driving while intoxicated. State Police also inspected seven tractor trailers during the operation, two were placed out of service.
Troopers were on the lookout for motorists who violate the state’s Move Over Law, which applies to emergency and work vehicles. During this enforcement effort, it may not be readily apparent to motorists that Troopers are present in the work zone.
“Distracted driving and excessive speeds are unnecessary dangers that both law enforcement officers and highway workers now face while working to keep the traveling public safe,” said State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett. “Motorists must understand their responsibility to follow the rules of the road and be aware of their surroundings by eliminating distractions while behind the wheel.”
Violations issued by the State Police during the Onondaga County detail included:
- 62 Speeding
- 3 Cell Phone Use
- 16 Failure to Wear Seatbelts
- 1 DWI
- 20 Other VTL Infractions
- 2 Inspection
Construction and maintenance crews across the state work alongside fast-moving traffic each day, knowing their lives depend on drivers being alert, patient and cautious. It is critically important that motorists eliminate distractions, pay attention to driving and, on multi-lane highways, move over a travel lane to give highway workers room.Similar joint initiatives resulted in 112 tickets in the Rochester area and 136 in the Albany area for a variety of traffic violations, including for speeding, use of a cell phone while driving and failure to obey a flagger.
New York’s Move Over Law requires motorists to carefully slow down and safely move over when approaching law enforcement vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, tow trucks, and construction and maintenance vehicles stopped along the roads.
The State Department of Transportation recently launched a new Public Service Announcement highlighting the importance of moving over in construction work zones across the state.
Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and in accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license. Work zone safety tips can be found at https://www.ny.gov/programs/work-zone-safety-awareness.
For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.
