State police are increasing patrols to combat impaired driving over the St. Patty’s Day weekend.
Through Sunday, drivers can expect to encounter additional DWI patrols and a number of sobriety checkpoints. State police will also be ticketing distracted drivers who are using handheld electronic devices, and will also conduct underage drinking and unlawful sales to minors details during the campaign.
During last year’s St. Patrick’s Day impaired driving enforcement, troopers arrested 203 people for DWI, issued 372 tickets for distracted driving and 12,279 tickets in total.
Drunken driving kills more than 10,000 people each year in our country. One person every 52 minutes dies of an alcohol-related crash.
“Choosing to drive drunk can ruin or end your life or someone else’s,” a state police statement said. “This St. Patrick’s Day, if you drink and drive, you face jail time, the loss of your license, a higher insurance rate, and dozens of unanticipated expenses. An impaired driving charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000.”
