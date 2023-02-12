Advances in cellular service coverage and aging technology has lead the state police to begin decommissioning the I-87 Northway Call Box System, 22 years after debates over introducing more cellular coverage to Adirondack Park raised the issue of their age.
For the past 37 years, the emergency telephones have been positioned every two miles in the remote section of highway that until recently was a dead zone for any other communication.
In 1986, the state police updated an older wired system installed in 1960 when the northway was built, on the northbound and southbound lanes from northern Warren County to Clinton County.
The phones allowed motorists to call state police directly if their vehicle became disabled or to report an emergency.
“Over the course of the last few years, despite regular maintenance, repair issues have developed with the system due to the age of the equipment,” state police said. “New parts are no longer available, and in some instances, parts have been cannibalized from some boxes to keep others functioning. Currently, only 47 call boxes are in service.”
There were 64 boxes in 2001. WRGB in Albany reported the first system, installed in the 1960s, had 710 phones and were positioned every half-mile.
The call boxes — bright yellow with iridescent blue solar panels — are a familiar sight to Northway drivers. The boxes sit beside some of the most rural stretches of the highway — from Exit 26 near Schroon Lake to Exit 35 south of Plattsburgh. The phones handled about 100 calls a month from stranded drivers and others needing help, the Associated Press reported in 2001.
State police studied the calls from the boxes more recently and determined that the calls have steadily declined, averaging fewer than 30 calls per year. “Based upon the declining use of the system and the improvements in cell phone service along the highway, the State Police have determined that the cost of an entirely new system is not justified,” their announcement stated.
State police have been discussing removing the system since 2001, when they said the two-way radio system was outdated and nearing the end of its usefulness.
“We’re afraid that we’re going to reach a point in the future where we can no longer keep this system operational,” William Callahan, project manager for the state police, said in 2001.
At that time the Associated Press reported the electronics were so outdated they were among the few systems statewide knocked out by the Y2K bug.
State police expect the boxes to be removed by the fall of 2023.
