State police are asking the public to be on the lookout for fraudulent social media posts selling custom face masks.
The state police in North Syracuse have received multiple reports of orders being placed for said custom masks in which payment was rendered, but the masks were never delivered to the customer.
Customers have attempted to follow up with the seller online, but have been met with no response. The seller has instead blocked the customer attempting to make contact, state police said in a press release.
If you or someone you know has placed an order online for a custom mask, or made payment for a mask and feel as though you have been the victim of fraud, state police are asking that you provide your contact information to the state police at 315-366-6000 in reference to the ongoing investigation by Trooper Schug (case-9539453).
