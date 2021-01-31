CHATEAUGAY — The state earlier this month reached an agreement with Brooklyn’s Alpha Daycare to sell the old Chateaugay Correctional Facility to the company for $500,000, in order to convert the property to a Hasidic Jewish School Community, officials said.
Town Code Officer Jim Dumont said Alpha Daycare on Thursday officially received its certificate of occupancy. The state’s health department contacted Dumont earlier this month to notify the town of the building’s use. The school currently has about 75 students enrolled and boarding in the building, aged between 7 and 16 years old.
Some students are from New York City, where the school originates. It’s owned by Crown Properties, Dumont said. Property Manager Jack Berger and the project’s director Mordechai Silberman could not be reached for comment.
Dumont said the private school wanted to establish a building in the north country. The old Chateaugay prison located on Route 11 was an option for them, as opposed to higher priced land downstate, Dumont said.
The old prison was also equipped to take on a boarding school, the code officer said.
Once Canada’s border opens, the school expects to enroll students from Montreal, Dumont said.
“They can hold up to 600 there but they’ll have (about) 150 or 200 (students) at the most,” he said.
Crown Properties, a New York City-based real estate investment company, in 2019 advertised the former prison as a possible hot spot center for multiple businesses.
The investment company at the time advertised the space for lease on a website devoted to the property.
It was described as up to 100,000 square feet. The property has 30 buildings, which Crown Properties cited as ideal for office space, suitable for “any type of industrial or manufacturing use.” Photos of the site have shown it to have a gym and a commercial-size kitchen.
According to the state Office of General Services, which took over the 99-acre property following the prison’s closure in 2014, Alpha Daycare had submitted a winning bid of $451,000 for the property in a November 2018 sealed-bid auction.
The state previously tried selling the former prison at a July 2018 auction. Alpha Daycare in that same auction had placed the second-highest bid. The winning bidder, Montreal-based Adar Investment, failed to meet contract obligations related to the sale, causing the bid to be rejected. Adar Investment had planned to use the facility as a Jewish summer camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.