WATERTOWN — It’s now legally OK for trick-or-treaters, baseball catchers and the rest of us to gather in public wearing masks.
Until Thursday, a nearly 200-year-old state law made it a criminal violation for groups of people to wear masks in public, with offenders subject to a 15-day jail sentence. The only exception was for masquerade parties officially regulated by a locality.
The penal law, however, did not reconcile with an April 15 executive order issued by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo requiring all New Yorkers over the age of two to wear a mask in public when unable to maintain an acceptable social distance from others.
The executive order was issued to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. The governor has indicated that non-compliance with the order will not result in arrest and there are currently no civil penalties for individuals defying the order.
Essential workers who interact with the public are, however, required to wear masks, a provision that can be enforced under state Public Health Law and violators can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000 and a year in jail.
These discrepancies in the law were raised in a May 11 letter from Attorney General Letitia James to the governor, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie stating that she would support repealing the two-century-old law in the interest of public health.
Attorney General James said in a statement that repealing the old provision is “commonsense policy.”
“Even if it is difficult to imagine a police department enforcing, a prosecutor charging, or a judge upholding such a charge during the COVID-19 crisis, we should not tolerate a situation where following the law is dangerous,” she said.
Also Thursday, Gov. Cuomo said during his daily COVID-19 briefing that he will sign an executive order giving private business owners the right to deny service to any customer not wearing a mask.
