WATERTOWN — If Republican state leaders are to be believed, New Yorkers have the future of the state’s electoral system in their hands this election cycle.
New York State’s Republican Committee Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy is touring the state with a good old fashioned “Just Say No” campaign — against propositions one, three and four.
In an opinion editorial recently published by Breitbart, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, urged voters to reject propositions one, three and four on the back of their ballots as well.
Assembly Minority Leader William A. Barclay, R-Pulaski, recently wrote in the Legislative Gazette that propositions one through four all deserve a no vote.
Proposition one is a broad question, asking voters if they want to make broad changes to how New York’s electoral districts are created. It would remove the automatically-bipartisan co-directors of the Independent Redistricting Commission, instead having the positions determined by a majority vote of the commissioners.
The commission’s bipartisan chair and vice chair positions, created by the IRC above and beyond the current laws requirements, would likely remain in place.
“That was done in the spirit of bipartisan cooperation,” said Jeffrey Wice, adjunct professor and senior fellow of the NY Census and Redistricting Institute at New York Law School. “There was no requirement at all to create a vice-chair position, and if the amendment passes, there is absolutely no reason to believe it would be eliminated.”
The proposition would change how the IRC’s maps are approved by the Legislature as well. It would undo the current system, which has different rules depending on if the Assembly Speaker and Senate Majority Leader are in the same part or not. If the Assembly Speaker and Senate Majority Leader are from the same party, the IRC’s maps require a two-thirds yes vote to pass.
Mr. Wice said the 2014 amendment establishing the IRC was heavily influenced by Republicans, who then held a majority in the state Senate thanks to a group of rogue Democratic senators who caucused with them.
He said Republicans sensed they might lose control of the Senate, and included a provision that would allow them to ensure at least some Republican votes would be needed to approve any new district lines after the 2020 Census and beyond.
“That writes into the Constitution pure partisan favoritism,” Mr. Wice said. “There’s no other statute, no other provision in the Constitution that carves out a role for political parties.”
If proposition one passes, maps from the IRC would be approved by simple majority votes. If the commission fails to recommend a plan, the Legislature can create its own maps, which would need 60% of the vote in each chamber to pass.
Rep. Stefanik wrote on Breitbart that proposition one would “essentially nullify the (Independent Redistricting) Commission and allow Albany Democrats and the Democrat governor to overrule the Commission and draw gerrymandered maps.”
In a Thursday news conference outside the Jefferson County Court Complex on Arsenal Street in Watertown, Mr. Langworthy said Democrats in Albany at trying to strip the IRC of its independence.
Assemblyman Barclay similarly has argued that proposal one is a Democratic power grab.
And Clarkson University political science professor Alexander H. Cohen said that matches with a national trend for parties, through their legislatures, to do what they can with redistricting to pick up more seats in Congress.
“This is the same sort of story that we’re seeing in many other states,” he said. “Republicans and Democrats are doing this in states they control.”
At Thursday’s news conference in Watertown, Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, warned that if proposition one passes, Democrats in Albany would draw districts that assure Democratic control of Albany no matter what.
“(Democrats) want you to vote yes or not even flip your ballot so New York City can vote yes, and change the IRC so that it no longer requires a Republican be a co-chair, so they can draw spider-like districts out of New York City,” Mr. Walczyk said.
Mr. Wice called that “pure speculation and partisanship.” He said the state Constitution has built-in criteria for legislative districts that would ensure fairness in redistricting. He said it’s far more likely any districts redrawn down the line will be more in line with what we’ve already seen through the Legislative map-drawings of the past.
“I think it’s dangerous when political parties start attacking plans that don’t exist, may never exist, and may never be drawn,” he said.
Proposition one would also affirm a state law counting people incarcerated in prisons at their last place of residence, rather than at the prison, into the state Constitution. It would require that legislative maps use full-population counts for their work, a guard against a possible future Census that wouldn’t count undocumented immigrants.
It would also set the number of state senators at 63 with direct language in the Constitution, something Mr. Wice said is a step toward fairness.
“Senate Republicans increased the size of the Senate by one or more districts in each of the last several decades, to strengthen their own ability to maintain their majority,” he said. “Senate Democrats set the districts at 63, eliminating any ability for current Senate leadership to increase the size of the Senate for their own advantage.”
State Republicans are also targeting ballot propositions three and four, calling for voters to reject them as well. Ballot proposition three would allow for same-day voter registration, where someone who isn’t registered can go to a polling site, register to vote and cast their ballot all on one day.
Mr. Langworthy on Thursday called the proposition a “red carpet to voter fraud,” warning that with it, busloads of people might be able to arrive in any one voting precinct and cast normal ballots without actually having a right to vote there.
“In Jefferson County, under this proposition, there would be nothing to stop busloads of people from showing up here and saying ‘I now live here, I’m registering to vote today’,” he said.
Proposition four would allow no-excuse absentee ballot voting, permitting anyone to vote by mail for any reason. Mr. Langworthy warned that the next step might be to eliminate the absentee ballot application altogether, something he said would erode trust and verification abilities of local Boards of Elections. There is no push to end absentee ballot applications at this time in New York.
Mr. Langworthy said these might be valid moves, if only New York allowed voter ID laws.
“If it came with voter ID, we might actually look at things a lot differently,” Mr. Langworthy said. “If they’d let us put a referendum on the ballot, including voter ID, I think many of us could raise whatever money needed to get that on the ballot.”
Rep. Stefanik wrote in Breitbart that such a move would overload local Boards of Elections with last-minute paperwork, and prevent election inspectors from investigating the validity of a ballot before it’s counted.
But Mr. Cohen, the political science professor at Clarkson University, said there’s no evidence no-excuse absentee ballots or same-day voter registration lead to election fraud, because there’s very little election fraud to be found at all.
“Republicans call it ‘preventing voter fraud,’ despite the fact there’s virtually no evidence to suggest voter fraud is a problem,” he said. “What we know in political science is, as you make voting harder, people of color and low-income people, who tend to vote Democratic, are less likely to vote.”
Mr. Cohen said the Republican Party, nationally, is working to make it harder to vote to ensure they remain powerful, and have picked up false claims of massive voter fraud as a tool to achieve that goal.
“Any Republican saying they’re worried about the efficiency, that’s not a genuine argument for most of them,” he said.
All five propositions can be read in detail at https://www.elections.ny.gov/2021BallotProposals, and voters can cast their ballots in early voting until Sunday. Election Day is Nov. 2.
