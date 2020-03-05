The state’s number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus doubled overnight, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday afternoon.
The governor confirmed 11 new cases of the illness after the state Department of Health conducted more than 200 tests over several hours, which brings the state’s total confirmed cases to 22. Of the new cases announced Thursday, two people are in New York City and are both hospitalized; one lives on Long Island and eight people reside in Westchester County, who are all isolated and recovering at home.
Of the 22 New Yorkers who tested positive for the virus, all live downstate, with one residing in Nassau County, three from New York City and 18 who live in Westchester County.
Cuomo activated the statewide Emergency Operation Center in Albany, as well as two Emergency Operations Center outposts in Westchester County — one in Hawthorne and another in New Rochelle — to address the inevitable spread, according to the governor’s office.
“The number will continue to go up,” Cuomo said Thursday afternoon from the Red Room in the state Capitol. “We’re testing more, because that is a good thing, but when you do that, the higher number you will have... From the China experience, all of the experts say the more you can do to contain and limit the spread, the better. [The] universe obviously continues to expand, but the more you can do the better. And that’s what we’re doing all across the state.”
The state will get $35 million from the $8.3 billion federal anti-coronavirus spending package the U.S. House of Representatives passed late Wednesday night, Cuomo said. The $8.3 billion includes $3 billion to research and develop vaccines, diagnostics and treatments, $2.2 billion for public health officers and nearly $1 billion for medical supplies, health care preparedness and community health centers.
The $35 million slated for the state is not enough, the governor said.
“It starts at $8.3 billion, and New York state only gets $35 million,” Cuomo said. “The vice president said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll make sure the states get the funds they need,’ ... and it’s insufficient. We on our own allocated $40 million, and they have given us less than that.”
The governor signed an emergency $40 million appropriation into law Tuesday the state Assembly and Senate passed late Monday night to hire additional staff, procure equipment and other necessary resources necessary to respond to the potential pandemic. State Budget Director Robert Mujica said the federal funding will be used for outreach and additional testing.
“It’s the states that are on the front lines here,” Cuomo said of responding to the virus spread. “You don’t see any federal officials running around here. It’s all managed and administered by the states.”
The virus originated in China and has spread to 35 other countries with outbreaks in the Republic of Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan. The World Health Organization reported 92,943 global cases of COVID-19 and 3,160 deaths Wednesday.
“The virus can live for many hours, and the range is 6 feet,” Cuomo said. “If someone sneezes, and you’re within a 6-foot range of those droplets, you’re vulnerable. It spreads basically as a flu would spread.”
The CDC reported 99 cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of Thursday afternoon and 10 deaths across 13 states. Of the U.S. cases, 30 were travel-related, 20 were spread person-to-person and 49 remain under investigation, according to cdc.go.
No Columbia Memorial Health patients or staff have been tested for the novel coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon, CMH spokesman William Van Slyke said.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., praised the House’s bipartisan effort to pass the $8.3 billion legislation to combat coronavirus, but criticized President Donald Trump’s administration for being ill-prepared for the outbreak.
“If anything has become clear, it’s the Trump administration was clearly unprepared for this outbreak,” Gillibrand said in a conference call with reporter Thursday afternoon. “This bill was crafted by Democrats and Republicans and contains funding for medical equipment and supplies and vaccine development so any vaccine is affordable and available to everybody.”
A COVID-19 vaccine could take more than a year to develop and approve, Cuomo said.
“The president said he is working very hard pushing companies to develop a vaccine, and there should be one soon,” Cuomo said. “But the CDC says 12 months minimum, maybe 18.”
Responding to the novel coronavirus has strained the nation’s health care infrastructure, but especially community health centers, Gillibrand said. She called for additional funding for the local health centers to be able to administer tests during the coronavirus outbreak, and will propose additional legislation to secure $500 million for a Community Health Center Preparedness program, similar to the Hospital Preparedness Program, she said during Thursday’s call.
“Most people exhibiting symptoms [of COVID-19] or need health care are not going to hospitals, they’re going to community health centers,” Gillibrand said. “Community health centers are on the nation’s front lines, and it starts with funding those on the front lines of these crises.”
The program funding could be used for additional staffing, health information technology response systems, facility improvements, anti-viral medications, vaccines and more.
“With that kind of program, response to any future outbreak will be much better,” the senator said. “Community health center preparedness can ensure we are prepared to keep Americans safe.”
Cuomo and Gillibrand echoed New Yorkers should remain vigilant, but calm about the inevitable spread of COVID-19 in the state.
“I’m perturbed by the daily angst, or how people get anxious when the numbers go up,” Cuomo said. “...Take extra precautions, but this is the same as it would be for the normal flu.”
Gillibrand planned a trip to China, South Korea and Japan this month, which was canceled because of the virus.
“It’s common sense,” Gillibrand said. “Wash your hands and don’t take any unnecessary risks.”
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was scheduled to have a press call Thursday afternoon about the epidemic, but the call was postponed to an undetermined later date, according to Schumer’s office.
The Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
