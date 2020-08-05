Inmates in at least two area correctional facilities have had their efforts to win release because of the COVID-19 pandemic rejected by the courts.
Michael Nared, an inmate at Franklin Correctional Facility, and Donald Dobbs III, who is being held in the St. Lawrence County jail, had filed writs of habeas corpus arguing they should be released from custody because of the pandemic and their underlying health issues. But state Supreme Court Justice Michael R. Cuevas, who is based in Schenectady County, turned down both petitions, saying the threat to the petitioners’ health was not sufficiently severe.
Nared is serving a two- to four-year sentence on multiple charges, including second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Dobbs was being held in the county jail pending placement in state prison to serve a four-year sentence after pleading guilty to a charge of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
In the Nared case, Cuevas wrote that the petitioner had based his arguments on “general claims about the rates of infection of the COVID-19 virus in the general population and the prison system as a whole, without establishing the particular conditions under which the Petitioner is housed in the Franklin Correctional Facility.” While acknowledging Nared faces a risk of serious harm due to his HIV positive status, he did not establish that he faced “a substantial risk of serious harm” because of the virus, noting that Franklin Correctional has an “extremely low” rate of infection, as do all state prisons in the area, Cuevas wrote.
Only one case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Franklin Correctional — that back in April — and, as of the June 16 date of the decision, only one test was pending, Cuevas noted.
“These infection rate statistics clearly support a finding that the risk to the Petitioner is not excessive,” Cuevas wrote in a seven-page decision.
Furthermore, Nared’s plan to relocate to the Bronx if released would have placed him at far greater risk because of the infection rate there, the judge wrote.
Cuevas also rejected Nared’s claims that the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision had failed to take steps to adequately protect him from becoming infected, citing the measures DOCCS has taken.
In the Dobbs case, Cuevas noted that there had been no confirmed cases of the virus in the St. Lawrence County Jail among either inmates or corrections staff as of the July 9 date of the decision –– despite Dobbs’ claims the jail was “not enforcing social distancing within the jail and is not enforcing the wearing of masks or face coverings as recommended by the Center for Disease Control.” The judge cited the testimony of jail administrator Peggy Harper outlining the efforts the facility has made to address COVID concerns and wrote “this Court is not convinced that the risk (of infection) is substantial.”
Dobbs provided medical documentation that he suffers from hypertension, hypothyroidism, sleep disturbance, acute bilateral low back pain, obesity and obstructive sleep apnea.
In both decisions, Cuevas cited a June 4 state Appellate Division Third Department decision addressing a similar petition and pointed out that the higher court ruling is binding on his court.
