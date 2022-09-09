State to send stimulus checks

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul and legislative leaders announced Thursday that a stimulus payment of about $270 will be sent to 1.75 million New Yorkers to combat inflation and improve affordability.

The New York Department of Taxation and Finance will soon begin sending direct financial assistance to New Yorkers who received the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 state tax returns. New Yorkers can expect to receive their checks by the end of October.

