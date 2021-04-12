ALBANY — School and college graduation ceremonies will be permitted in the state this spring after celebrations to commemorate academic achievements were largely canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The state Health Department released detailed guidelines Monday for schools and colleges to safely hold outdoor or indoor graduations at limited capacity, depending on the sizes or locations of the event. The rules go into effect May 1.
“We deserve a break and students deserve their day for graduation and families deserve a little good news,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday afternoon during a conference call with reporters. “It’s been a long year. ... The graduation ceremonies, we think, are important, and we hope schools have graduation ceremonies. We just want them safe and we want them smart.”
Capacity limitations and COVID-19 test requirements depend on the sizes of the stadiums, arenas, arts and entertainment venues or locations of the commencement ceremonies.
Attendees must show proof of negative COVID-19 test results taken in the last three days, or proof of completed immunization before entry at events with 100 people indoors, or 200 people in outdoor settings.
Ceremonies with 500 people or more at an outdoor venue will be limited to 20% capacity and can be held at venues with a total capacity of at least 2,500 people or more.
Outdoor ceremonies between 201 and 500 people will be capped at 33% capacity, and smaller gatherings up to 200 people, or two attendees per student, will be limited to 50% capacity at the outdoor sites. Proof of recent negative COVID tests or vaccination series is optional at the small-scale events, according to the state DOH guidelines.
Large indoor graduation ceremonies with more than 150 people will be limited to 10% of the venue’s capacity, and applies to spaces that hold at least 1,500 people.
Commencements with 101 to 150 people can be held indoors at 33% capacity. Small gatherings up to 100 people or two attendees per student are capped at 50% capacity. A recent negative coronavirus test or proof or immunization is optional.
“We’re once again approaching the end of the academic year, which means we need strict rules in place to ensure commencement ceremonies are done safely in the context of the ongoing pandemic,” Cuomo said. “With more people getting vaccinated every day, we are so close to the light at the end of the tunnel, but we all need to continue being vigilant and I am urging everyone to celebrate smart.”
Administrators at SUNY’s 64 campuses and institutions will each decide where and how to safely hold graduations and communicate with students, faculty, staff, parents and families, SUNY spokeswoman Holly Liapis said.
The requirements are consistent with the state’s recent guidelines to allow wedding receptions, performing arts venues or sporting events.
All organizers and venues hosting graduations or similar large ceremonies must follow the state’s health and COVID safety protocols, including requiring face masks and coverings and requiring parties to remain socially distanced, to participate in health screenings like temperature checks and provide information to contact tracers.
State executives and health officials continue to encourage schools to hold virtual, drive-in or individual ceremonies as the pandemic continues and the state and nation ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations, said Cuomo, whose youngest daughter did not get to celebrate her college graduation last year because of the pandemic.
Performing arts, event and entertainment venues were allowed to reopen at 33% capacity, up to 100 people indoors and up to 200 people outdoors, starting April 2. Wedding receptions and catered events were permitted up to 150 people starting March 15, subject to following state health department rules and regulations.
