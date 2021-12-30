WATERTOWN — The state’s ban on expanded polystyrene foam containers and “packing peanuts” begins Saturday.
New York’s statewide ban on polystyrene foam containers and loose fill packaging is among the first in the nation.
Expanded polystyrene foam is a major contributor to environmental litter, causing negative impacts to wildlife, waterways, and natural resources. EPS foam is lightweight, breaks apart easily, and does not readily biodegrade, rendering it persistent in the environment and susceptible to becoming microplastic pollution. In addition, EPS foam containers and loose fill packaging are not accepted by most recycling programs in the state because the foam is difficult to recycle, easily contaminates the recycling stream, is often soiled, and has low value.
Starting Jan. 1, New York’s ban prohibits any person engaged in the business of selling or distributing prepared food or beverages for on- or off-premises consumption from selling, offering for sale, or distributing disposable food service containers that contain expanded polystyrene foam in the state. In addition, no manufacturer or store will be allowed to sell, offer for sale, or distribute polystyrene loose fill packaging in the state.
Disposable food service containers made of expanded polystyrene foam banned under the law include bowls, cartons, hinged “clamshell” containers, cups, lids, plates, trays, or any other product designed or used to temporarily store or transport prepared foods or beverages, including containers generally recognized as designed for single use.While the ban begins Jan. 1, the state Department of Environmental Conservation will release final regulations to implement the law in the coming months to assist stakeholders with complying with the law. Draft regulations were released earlier this year.
Examples of covered food service providers required to comply with the ban include:
— Food service establishments, caterers, temporary food service establishments, mobile food service establishments, and pushcarts as defined in the New York State Sanitary Code;
— Retail food stores, as defined in Article 28 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, which include any establishment where food and food products are offered to the consumer and intended for off-premises consumption;
— Delis, grocery stores, restaurants, cafeterias, and coffee shops;
— Hospitals, adult care facilities, and nursing homes; and
— Elementary and secondary schools, colleges, and universities.
Under the law, any facility, regardless of income, operated by a nonprofit corporation or by a federal, state, or local government agency that provides food and meals to food-insecure individuals at no or nominal charge, may request a financial hardship waiver of the requirements of the law. Examples include community meal programs, food pantries, and places of worship.
