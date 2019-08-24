PULASKI — Officials in Pulaski hope to have a statue commemorating the life and times of Bella, the beloved Pulaski deer, installed by this winter.
Tiffany Craig, a member of the Preservation Revitalization of Pulaski organization, said the bronze statue has been obtained and now the group is getting money together for the granite base for the statue.
“We are all set with fundraising,” she said. “We recently began the process of having the base made and placed in the park.”
She said it is hoped to place the statue in South Park in the middle of the village.
Bella was a loved and special member of the Pulaski community for nearly 10 years. The story goes that Bella’s mom was killed by a car and a nearby farmer took in the fawn and raised her in his barn. The farmer let her go after a while and Bella made her way into the village, dining on hosta plants (her favorite), other flowers and seed from bird feeders.
And the villagers didn’t mind. People loved seeing Bella meander through town. Children would run out to see her and she wasn’t at all afraid. Bella also had no trouble with the village’s canines. Some of the dogs would actually play with Bella when she came to their yards.
Bella turned up missing in late November 2017 and Pulaski residents worried about their “dear” friend. She was 9 years old at the time.
The University of Wisconsin states wild deer can live six to 14 years, but the average life span is 4.5 years.
Bella had been cared from by veterinarians over the years and was in good health until about 2017, when she was seen limping. There is no way to know if Bella was taken by a hunter or if a predator found her. Her body never was found.
“She was well loved, even though she ate everyone’s flowers,” Craig said. “She became the town mascot for about 10 years.”
In August, the Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund presented the Preservation Revitalization of Pulaski group $2,000 to install a pedestal for the statue of Bella in the park and to further beautify the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.