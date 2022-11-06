Stec transfers funds to aid GOP’s state Senate efforts

Sen. Dan Stec was the guest speaker at the Massena Monday’s Luncheon Club on Oct. 17. Stec is running for reelection in the 45th District which now includes several communities in St. Lawrence and Franklin counties. Submitted photo

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, is helping fund the Republican effort to take control of the state Senate, even as he defends his own seat. Stec transferred $43,400 from his campaign fund to the Senate Republican Campaign Committee, the political arm of the Senate Republican Conference.

The Republican Conference committee allocated $12,873 to supporting Stec’s campaign, leaving $30,527 for the committee to support other Republican Senate candidates, according to reports that Stec’s campaign and the conference committee filed with the state Board of Elections.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.