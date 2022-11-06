Stec transfers funds to aid GOP’s state Senate efforts

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, is helping fund the Republican effort to take control of the state Senate, even as he defends his own seat. Stec transferred $43,400 from his campaign fund to the Senate Republican Campaign Committee, the political arm of the Senate Republican Conference.
The Republican Conference committee allocated $12,873 to supporting Stec’s campaign, leaving $30,527 for the committee to support other Republican Senate candidates, according to reports that Stec’s campaign and the conference committee filed with the state Board of Elections.
Stec, who is running for a second two-year term, had $69,849 in his campaign fund, and Democratic challenger Jean Lapper had $16,280, with $24,000 in campaign debt, as of Oct. 24, the last full campaign finance reports before the election.
Stec raised $13,356 for his campaign from Oct. 3 to Oct. 24, and spent $68,849, including the $43,400 transferred to the Senate Republican Campaign Committee.
Lapper, a certified public accountant and small business financial adviser from Queensbury, raised $12,709 for her campaign from Oct. 3 to Oct. 24, and spent $34,492.
