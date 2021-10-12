Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik said she’s raised over $1.5 million in the last quarter, across her three fundraising platforms and for other Republicans.
In a statement sent Tuesday, Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said she’s taken in tens of thousands of small-dollar donations, and claimed a record for the largest off-year, third quarter fundraising haul in the history of New York’s 21st Congressional District.
The Congresswoman did not break down fundraising information by platform, but said she brought in $1.5 million across her Elise for Congress fund, the Elise Victory Fund and E-PAC, her Political Action Committee dedicated to electing more Republican women in the House. That total also includes funding the Congresswoman raised, through the online fundraising platform WinRed, for other candidates she specifically supports.
Overall, the Congresswoman said her fundraising machine has raised over $5 million since the end of last year’s elections.
“It was a special quarter for our team, and more so than ever, I am truly humbled and blown away by the outpouring of support for my re-election,” Rep. Stefanik said. “Each day, our momentum continues to build as more GOP women step up in record numbers to run for Congress, and grassroots patriots grow fired up to take back the House in 2022.”
