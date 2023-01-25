Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro. Joshua Roberts/POOL/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik has been named to the latest special committee to be formed in Congress, on the “Weaponization of the Federal Government.”

The subcommittee, called by Speaker of the House Kevin O. McCarthy, R-Calif., has been tasked with investigating whether agencies of the federal government have unfairly targeted conservatives and Republican officials. It comes amid claims from many in conservative circles that the Department of Justice and FBI have unfairly targeted conservative public figures. Citing the agencies’ search of former President Donald J. Trump’s home for illegally held classified documents, and allegations that the DOJ paid Twitter officials to suppress news articles damaging to the administration.

