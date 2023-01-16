WASHINGTON — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik has been asked by her New York congressional peers to cooperate with a House Ethics Committee probe into whether Rep. George A.D. Santos committed a crime among the many lies he told to get elected.

On Sunday, Reps. Daniel S. Goldman, D-Brooklyn, and Ritchie J. Torres, D-Bronx, wrote a letter to House Speaker Kevin O. McCarthy, Rep. Stefanik and Republican fundraiser Daniel Conston, asking them to disclose any knowledge they may have had of Mr. Santos’s lies before the November election.

