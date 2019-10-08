GLENN FALLS, N.Y. — Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik’s campaign announced Monday a third-quarter fundraising total of more than $450,000, raising its cash-on-hand to nearly $1.3 million for 2020.
According to Ms. Stefanik’s campaign, the third quarter results are the strongest off-year financial and political support of any candidate in district history. The campaign said in a statement the results “underscore the commanding advantage over failed 2018 candidate and current 2020 Democrat Tedra Cobb.”
The campaign also announced E-PAC, Ms. Stefanik’s organization aimed at electing more GOP women, raised more than $95,000 this quarter, bringing the total since its re-launch to nearly $500,000, according to numbers released by the campaign. E-PAC has now donated a total of $125,000 to 24 women, including both Republican candidates and congressional incumbents.
Ms. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, will hold two, hour-long public “Coffee with your Congresswoman” forums for NY-21 constituents this Thursday. The first is scheduled for 10 a.m. in Lowville at VFW Post 6912, 7744 W State St. The second forum is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Johnstown Senior Center at 109 E Main St. in Johnstown.
Very little of which came from her constituency.
