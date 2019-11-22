Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik announced Friday she raised over $500,000 in less than two hours after she appeared Thursday on Fox News with Sean Hannity.
The donations came into the Republican Congresswoman after she spoke on Sean Hannity’s program, saying the “Democrats’ case for impeachment is crumbling.”
“THANK YOU to all my supporters,” Ms. Stefanik tweeted Friday morning. “I am deeply honored and overwhelmed by all of your support and will continue standing up for FACTS and -NY21.”
Ms. Stefanik’s Democratic opponent looking take her seat in Congress, Tedra L. Cobb, responded on Twitter. “Stefanik is taking her partisan theatrics to Hannity tonight,” Ms. Cobb posted Thursday night. “But our district press knows who she really is. From the (Post Star) this AM, ‘Not only is she (Stefanik) not one us. She never even tried to be.’”
Friday morning, President Donald Trump appeared on the show Fox and Friends to talk about Ms. Stefanik’s performance in the impeachment hearings.
“This young woman from upstate New York,” Mr. Trump said, “she has become a star.”
Why did it take two whole hours to call Koch industries? Was there a problem with the phone lines?
