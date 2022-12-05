Stefanik team says donations stolen

Stefanik for Congress mail parcels that have been ripped open. Provided photo

The campaign for Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is raising the alarm, saying that nearly $20,000 in campaign donations and information on hundreds of donors has been stolen from their mail.

In a news release shared last week, Rep. Stefanik’s campaign team said that in four separate incidents over several months, Elise for Congress mail parcels containing donation checks were ripped open and the contents stolen. The congresswoman’s campaign lawyers allege this is the work of a U.S. Postal Service staff member or a contractor.

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

