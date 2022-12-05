The campaign for Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is raising the alarm, saying that nearly $20,000 in campaign donations and information on hundreds of donors has been stolen from their mail.
In a news release shared last week, Rep. Stefanik’s campaign team said that in four separate incidents over several months, Elise for Congress mail parcels containing donation checks were ripped open and the contents stolen. The congresswoman’s campaign lawyers allege this is the work of a U.S. Postal Service staff member or a contractor.
In a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, the congresswoman’s lawyers said they’ve been frustrated with a lack of action from the agency since the destroyed parcels were first uncovered in Memphis.
“Although the USPS Office of the Inspector General is investigating the mail theft, they indicated it would be difficult to identify the USPS employees or contractors who perpetrated these crimes unless and until one or more of Elise for Congress’s supporters becomes the victim of identity theft or financial fraud,” the lawyers said.
The Stefanik campaign is asking that USPS share a list of the actions they’ve taken thus far to investigate the thefts, what steps they have taken to ensure Elise for Congress is not victimized further, and what steps USPS is taking to prevent mail theft locally and nationwide.
The campaign said they are continuing to identify supporters whose bank information was included in the stolen packages, and are hoping for a speedy response from USPS officials.
