U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb broke fundraising records in the fourth quarter of 2019, with Stefanik pulling in $3.2 million and Cobb $2.05 million.
For both candidates, this is the most that they have ever raised in a quarter.
Stefanik has nearly $3.4 million cash on hand at this point and received donations from each of the 12 counties in the NY-21 Congressional District, and has over 50,000 new donors, according to a news release from the campaign. The average donation is $50.
Cobb has nearly $2.2 million on hand for her campaign and has raised over $2.7 million for this election cycle. She has received contributions from over 63,000 people from over 50 states. The average donation was $27.50, according to a news release.
Both Stefanik and Cobb saw their profiles rise during the impeachment hearings. Stefanik aggressively questioned witnesses that testified before the House Intelligence Committee as to whether President Donald Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine in exchange for investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s business dealings in the country.
Stefanik said she was “overwhelmed” by the historic level of support.
“Every day of the week, I choose the North Country and America over the far-left Hollywood liberals like Rosie O’Donnell and Chelsea Handler who are funding my opponent. This record-breaking support is indicative of the countless bipartisan results I’ve delivered for the hardworking families in my district,” Stefanik said in a news release.
Stefanik’s conduct at the hearings caused backlash across the country, with George Conway dubbing her -TrashyStefanik. Cobb pulled in more than $1 million in a three-day period in November following the impeachment hearings.
Cobb, of Canton, said she is proud of the support that has received.
“People all across the country realize what NY-21 residents already know: Washington is broken, and Elise Stefanik is part of the problem,” she said in a news release. “Rather than working to fix our health-care system, preserve Medicare and Social Security, or protect our clean air and water, Stefanik spends her time playing partisan games and protecting the bottom line of her corporate donors.”
Cobb reiterated that she will not accept any corporate money.
Neither Stefanik nor Cobb has filed the full reports with the Federal Election Commission, which are not due until Jan. 31.
