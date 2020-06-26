Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has been busy in Washington this past week.
On Monday, the congresswoman finished work in the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence, Emerging Threats and Capabilities on the National Defense Authorization Act markup for the 2021 fiscal year. The bill passed through the subcommittee without opposition.
The markup process is where a legislative committee debates, amends and rewrites legislation it is considering. As ranking member on the subcommittee, Rep. Stefanik lauded the bill for its proposed improvements to the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center.
On Tuesday, Rep. Stefanik introduced a bill alongside representatives from California, Nevada, Massachusetts and North Carolina that would allow those with federally-backed Perkins student loans to defer payments until October of this year.
Also on Tuesday, the representative sent a letter alongside Reps. Anthony Brindisi and Dan Newhouse to request that apple growers be included in the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. CFAP is a federal program that extends financial assistance to farmers and food producers facing financial difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effects.
On Wednesday, Rep. Stefanik introduced a bill alongside Congressman Seth Moulton, a Democrat representing Massachusetts’ sixth district, that would establish personal reemployment accounts that would help people who’ve lost their jobs pay for job training.
On Thursday, Rep. Stefanik announced that the Watertown and Massena International Airports will be receiving over $7 million in Airport Improvement Program grants, to be used to install navigational aids, reconstruct airfield and runway lighting, pave runways and conduct studies.
On Friday, Rep. Stefanik joined with Rep. Josh Harder of California to request that Department of Health and Human Services Director Alex Azar extend the declaration of a public health emergency in light of the continued concerns related to COVID-19.
Also on Friday, Rep. Stefanik, along with Oversight and Government Reform Committee Members to send a letter to New York Attorney General Letita James requesting a review of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to require nursing homes to admit COVID-19 patients in the early days of the pandemic in New York.
