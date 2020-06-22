Representative Elise Stefanik, R- Schuylerville, has been endorsed for re-election by the National Federation of Independent Businesses.
In a press release issued on Monday, the NFIB New York state director Greg Biryla said that Rep. Stefanik has proven herself to be an ally of small businesses in the state.
“Her voting record stands strong, and we are confident that she will continue to support the issues and priorities that small business owners in our state care about, such a deregulation, making small business tax relief permanent, and reopening,” Mr. Biryla said.
Rep. Stefanik said that, coming from a family that owned a small business, she understands the struggles and concerns that many other small business owners face.
“I’m honored to earn the endorsement of the National Federation for Independent Businesses, and will continue to partner with them to further initiatives that support our critical small businesses in Congress,” Rep. Stefanik said in a press release.
(2) comments
Why did she vote last week to block who got payroll protection money,whats she hiding.You need to print every business that got money and if she took campaign contributions from any of them,voters deserve the truth
How many of these businesses got money from the payroll protection plan?how much money did her parents lumber company get.Lets face it she sells herself at the cost of her constituents,she's just like her man agolf twittler
