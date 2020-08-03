Representative Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was endorsed for re-election by the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association on Monday.
The New York State Troopers PBA is a police union that advocates for protections and rights for law enforcement officers across New York, and has over 6,000 active members.
“Elise works in Congress to protect our rights as law enforcement officers so we can protect our communities in New York State,” said Thomas Mungeer, association president. “There is only one candidate in the NY-21 race that supports our mission of safety and law and order, Elise Stefanik.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.