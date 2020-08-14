Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was endorsed Wednesday by the Plattsburgh/Saranac Lake Building and Construction Trades Council.
The council represents 16 local trade unions for electricians, insulators, carpenters, bricklayers and many other trades. Together, the council represents 3,200 builders and construction trademen in the Plattsburgh and Saranac Lake region.
“We know that Congresswoman Stefanik prioritizes our best interests by ensuring we have strong labor laws in place to protect our work and our members, which are vital to our existence,” said David Hoover, council president. “We look forward to working with Congresswoman Stefanik during her reelection campaign and after she is reelected to Congress in November. We proudly stand with her.”
(1) comment
Hmmm, who would have predicted that?
Elise +14
