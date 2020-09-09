The New York State Police Investigators Association endorsed Representative Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, for re-election on Wednesday.
The association represents over 2,400 active and retired investigators from the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
“Our members are assured that (Rep. Stefanik) will continue to serve as a leader who will ‘Back the Blue’ in the north country and throughout our state,” acting association president Ronald R. Pierone Jr. said in a press statement.
Rep. Stefanik said she’s grateful for the association’s endorsement and is looking forward to continuing to work with them in the future.
“I will always be a staunch supporter of our law enforcement community and I have great respect for the critical work they do to keep our communities safe,” Rep. Stefanik said in a press statement.
