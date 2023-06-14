Stefanik stumps for Drum missile site

WASHINGTON — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik is concerned about the apparent partnership between the People’s Republic of China and Iran, and is asking the U.S. Department of Defense to analyze whether opening the long-discussed missile defense site at Fort Drum may help combat the risks that collaboration poses to U.S. interests.

In a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Rep. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, and Rep. Doug L. Lamborn, R-Colo., asked for information on the collaboration between Iran and China in their capacities as members of the House Armed Services Committee, expressing their concern that two countries they defined as “authoritarian” and “adversaries” of the U.S. are working together to improve their defensive postures.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.