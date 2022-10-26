WATERTOWN — As she runs for Congress to represent a majority of the north country, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik said she’s focused on turning the core parts of the Republican Party’s message into legislation, and she’s confident her party will gain the majority in the national legislature.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Watertown Daily Times editorial board on Wednesday, Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, reiterated the core tenets of the Republican Party’s “Commitment to America” platform, which she has been a key part of creating as chair of the House Republican Conference.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.