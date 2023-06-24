President Donald J. Trump introduces Rep. Elise M. Stefanik to speak on Aug. 13, 2018, at Wheeler-Sack Army Air Field at Fort Drum. Watertown Daily Times

WASHINGTON — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik has partnered with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on two resolutions that would expunge both impeachments of former President Donald J. Trump.

Late on Thursday, Rep. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, released a joint press statement with Rep. Greene, R-Ga., announcing the introduction of two resolutions that would expunge the impeachments against the former president filed on Dec. 18, 2019, and Jan. 13, 2021, reversing them as if they never occurred.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.