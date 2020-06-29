Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R- Schuylerville, was included in a White House briefing Monday regarding the recent revelations that Russian operatives offered cash bounties to the Taliban for killing coalition forces, including Americans, in Afghanistan.
In a story first reported by The New York Times on Friday, it was revealed that the GRU, a Russian intelligence agency, had been offering cash rewards as recently as last year to Taliban-linked forces for every confirmed kill of NATO forces in Afghanistan.
Members of Congress from both parties swiftly demanded answers from the Trump administration, as none of the members who usually receive intelligence briefings were aware of the bounties before the NYT article was released.
The administration said Monday that President Donald J. Trump had not been briefed on the topic before the NYT story was published, as the information had not been “verified.”
Ms. Stefanik remained silent on the issue until Monday’s statement, garnering criticism from her opposition in the race for the NY-21 House of Representatives seat, Tedra Cobb.
“Cong. Stefanik sits on The House Intelligence Committee and The House Armed Services Committee,” Ms. Cobb said in a statement on Sunday. “Her silence is a complete abdication of her duty to protect the brave men and women of the 10th Mountain Division.”
Ms. Cobb went on to request that Ms. Stefanik immediately join her Republican colleagues and call for an independent investigation into Russia and the Trump administration’s handling of the case.
Ms. Stefanik did not formally call for an investigation Monday into Russia itself or the Trump administration’s handling of the case, but did share some of the administration’s bona fides in standing up to Russian aggression, including expelling of Russian intelligence officers, closing Russian consulates and increasing funding for the European Defense Initiative.
“As the Representative and Chief Advocate in Congress for Fort Drum and the soldiers in the 10th Mountain Division, the most deployed unit in the Army, I will continue to work with the Administration to ensure that our number one priority is force protection and protecting our national security — especially our brave men and women in uniform,” she said in her statement. “I anticipate additional briefings on this important matter in Afghanistan and my focus is on ensuring the safety and security of our troops.”
(1) comment
Acting on unverified intelligence is a notoriously stupid thing to do, right up Trump's and Steph's alleys.
The CIA vets its intel in a double fashion, one group studies the concept the act happened. the other group studies the evidence it did not. Both views are then vetted for accuracy, and the most verified wins.
Disgruntled employees contact the NYTimes, and should be fired.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.