WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik has introduced new legislation to the House of Representatives that would make sex crimes deportable offenses for non-naturalized immigrants, and would prevent those convicted of such crimes in their home countries from entering the U.S.
The bill is the lower chamber companion of the BE GONE Act authored by Sen. Joni K. Ernst, R-Iowa, and introduced in the Senate in early October.
The bill, which is only 18 lines long, adds the crimes of sexual abuse, sexual assault and aggravated sexual violence to the definition of aggravated felonies in the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965. Any person who has been convicted of such crimes in their home jurisdiction would be barred from immigrating to the U.S. as a temporary or permanent resident.
Additionally, any non-naturalized immigrants who live in the U.S. now and have been convicted of the sexual crimes named in the bill would be eligible for deportation.
In a release, Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, pointed to the record-breaking levels of illegal border crossings being seen at the nation’s southern border, saying it’s more important than ever to ensure violent criminals don’t enter the country.
“We are witnessing a border crisis of historic proportions,” she said. “The Biden administration’s open-border policies are allowing the highest number of illegal border crossings through our southern border in over 30 years. We must work to ensure sex criminals are stopped and deported immediately for the safety of our citizens. Border security is national security, and I am proud to keep our communities safe.”
The Associated Press reported on Oct. 22 that, in the 2021 federal fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, border authorities had stopped more than 1.7 million migrants at the southern border, the highest number seen since the U.S. Border Patrol was created in 1924.
Sen. Ernst, in the same statement, reiterated Rep. Stefanik’s criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of the border, and said the BE GONE Act can be one part of a solution to the problem.
“My BE GONE Act is gaining support and momentum because it is exactly the commonsense solution we need right now to modernize the immigration system and combat sexual violence and those seeking to exploit our laws,” she said.
Rep. Stefanik’s statement also included statements in support of the legislation from former Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan, former Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tom Homan and RJ Hauman, the head of government relations for the Federation for American Immigration Reform, an anti-immigration lobbying non-profit.
The BE GONE Act has 57 co-sponsors in the House and 19 co-sponsors in the Senate, all Republicans.
