WASHINGTON — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik has introduced a measure in Congress that would provide more funding for invasive species abatement programs run by the federal government.

Rep. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, introduced the “Stamp Out Invasive Species Act,” which would direct the U.S. Postal Service to issue a special stamp for two years, with net proceeds from the stamp going to the Department of Agriculture and Department of Interior for programs to combat invasive species.

