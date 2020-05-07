WATERTOWN — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik is one of 15 members of Congress named to a task force working on policies that would hold China accountable for its claimed cover-up of the initial spread of COVID-19.
House Minority Leader Kevin O. McCarthy, R-Calif., leads the China Task Force, which will look at the Communist country’s role in the virus’s outbreak that began in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
“The Communist Party of China intentionally withheld critical information on the spread of COVID-19 that could have saved thousands of lives,” Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said in a statement Thursday. “To this day, China continues to spread misinformation regarding this health crisis. The Communist Chinese Government must be held accountable.”
Rep. Stefanik previously introduced a resolution in the House calling for an international investigation of China’s initial action in containing the virus, which critics say were inadequate. She has called for China to make restitution to nations impacted by the virus.
She has also sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr urging them to bring a case against China to the International Court of Justice for its alleged cover-up of the early spread of COVID-19, and she has cosponsored a bill to move American pharmaceutical production out of China.
Rep. McCarthy said in the statement that Rep. Stefanik is “an excellent fit” for the newly formed task force.
“I saw early on during this pandemic that she recognized the need to hold China accountable for its misinformation campaign surrounding the coronavirus, and she has only continued to pursue the truth since then,” Rep. McCarthy said.
(0) comments
