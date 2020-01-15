She defended President Donald Trump during his impeachment hearings in the House, and now U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has been tapped to defend Trump’s re-election efforts in his home state of New York.
Stefanik said she was honored to be elected as one of six New York campaign chairs, along with New York City Councilman Joe Borelli, New York Reps. Pete King and Lee Zeldin, both of Long Island, Tom Reed of the Southern Tier, and Dutchess County Sheriff Butch Anderson.
The group was selected by Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee.
“President Trump’s agenda of creating jobs, strengthening our military, securing our borders, negotiating better trade deals and lowering crime rates has historic support in the 21st Congressional District and across Upstate New York,” Stefanik wrote in a news release. “I’m looking forward to working with his campaign to deliver another decisive victory in my district. President Trump’s record of results will win handily over far-Left radical resistance in November.”
Stefanik declined to answer questions for this article. Tedra Cobb, a Democrat from Canton running against Stefanik for her congressional seat in New York’s 21st District in 2020, also declined to comment.
New York Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar added, in an emailed statement, “Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is no longer a rising star — she is a glowing firmament in today’s political sky. President Trump and his team could not have chosen a better person to lead 2020 re-election efforts here in New York.”
Stefanik gained national attention — and the attention of Trump, who called her “A new Republican Star” — during the nationally publicized and well-watched House impeachment hearings. In these hearings, the House Intelligence Committee, of which Stefanik is a member, questioned witnesses as part of Congress’ investigation into alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Articles of impeachment were sent to the Senate Wednesday.
Stefanik opposed the process at every step, voicing frustration with the rules of the hearings, feuding with committee Chairman Adam Schiff and going on Fox News several times to say there was “no quid pro quo,” with Trump stalling military aid to Ukraine while trying to get the country’s government to investigate Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.