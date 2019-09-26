U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, asked questions of Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, about whether the inspector general fully investigated the complaint by a whistleblower into a call President Donald Trump had with the Ukrainian president requesting that his government investigate allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son’s business dealings.
Maguire was testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday morning.
Stefanik pointed out that the whistleblower did not have direct knowledge of this phone call.
“I greatly appreciate your statement that you believe the whistleblower is operating in good faith. I think that’s very important for Americans to hear, but on page one — and I’m not going to improvise for parody purposes, like the chairman of this committee did, I’m going to quote it directly — on page one the complaint reads: ‘I was not a direct witness to most of the events described.’ This seems like a very important line to look into, and I think the American public will have questions about that line.”
“Has the IG fully invested the allegations in this complaint at this time?” she asked.
Maguire said IG Michael Atkinson, who was born in Oswego and graduated from high school in Pulaski, found the complaint to be credible.
“I believe that the intelligence community inspector general did a thorough investigation with the 14-day time frame he had,” he said.
“I have no reason to believe that Michael Atkinson did anything but his job,” he added.
Stefanik asked whether Atkinson investigated the veracity of the allegations of the complaint by speaking to White House officials who were mentioned in the complaint.
Maguire said Atkinson did discuss the allegations with the whistleblower.
“As far as who else he spoke with, I am not aware of what went on in Michael Atkinson’s investigation into this matter,” he said.
Stefanik added that the American public is going to have many questions as they read this complaint.
“It’s very important that we do have questions answered (from) those individuals who do have direct knowledge,” she said.
