Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik spent Tuesday night in Florida with former President Donald J. Trump, raising $3.2 million for herself, the former president and other Republican candidates, missing one of Congress’s first days back in session.
The event prompted another public vote of confidence in Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, from Mr. Trump, who said she could take over the Oval Office in 2028.
The event has caused a degree of backlash. The same day the congresswoman was in Florida with the former president and supporters willing to pay up to $25,000 for dinner tickets, she filed a letter with the clerk of the House of Representatives, stating she was “physically unable to attend proceedings in the House Chamber due to the ongoing public health emergency,” caused by COVID-19.
The congresswoman was using a provision that’s been in place since the early days of the pandemic, voting by proxy rather than in person as is usually required. Initially, the tool was meant to keep legislators safe and from spreading or catching COVID-19, but it has since become a popular way for sitting congresspeople — who may find it more convenient — to stay out of Washington, even when they’re able to be present.
National media outlets have reported that more than one-third of House members voted remotely, or at least planned to do so, this week. It was the first time Congress has returned to Washington since Dec. 10. At least one other member has been caught fundraising outside their state while voting by proxy.
“That, to me, is just a lie to her constituents,” Matthew F. Putorti said in an interview Thursday. “It’s like telling your boss, or you teacher, ‘I can’t come to school or work today,’ and then everyone finds out later that you are out partying.”
Mr. Putorti is one of the Democratic candidates running for the party’s line in this year’s election against Rep. Stefanik.
Matt Castelli, another Democratic candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, similarly criticized the congresswoman for what he said was putting “her own party and political ambition ahead of her constituents.”
“How many other times has (Stefanik) claimed she couldn’t make a vote or failed to show up for work citing a pandemic, and then went on to engage in political activity outside of her district?” Mr. Castelli asked in a press release sent early Thursday.
In an interview Friday, Rep. Stefanik said she didn’t miss any legislative votes, and voted by proxy on procedural issues only.
“That is the process to vote proxy,” she said. “I always want to make sure my district has a vote and I stand by my district had a vote. I was one of 108 (members), and again almost a third of Congress is voting proxy this week.”
Rep. Stefanik said the Democratic candidates’ criticisms are examples of them deflecting from questions on their own policies and ideas.
“I know it’s very frustrating for the far left Democrat candidates in this district, (with) their abysmal fundraising and abysmal support,” she said.
Of Mr. Trump’s suggestion that she could be elected president in 2028, Rep. Stefanik was thankful but said she’s focused on the work facing her now, not what she may face in 2028. She said she never anticipated she would become a congressional leader, and generally doesn’t look that far ahead for her personal career.
“That was very kind of him to say, but I am very serious when I say I’m very honored to represent this district, and that’s what I’m focused on,” she said. “I’m a new mom, I have a lot going on, there’s a lot of work ahead of us in Congress.”
Her opponents say Mr. Trump’s vote of confidence has only inspired them to work harder to unseat her.
Mr. Putorti said that with Rep. Stefanik spending the last year at least tacitly promoting the message that the 2020 election was rigged, despite all evidence to the contrary, he is concerned about what it means for American democracy.
“She voted against certifying some election results, she voted against the Jan. 6 Commission, all of which are an assault on our democracy,” he said. “The thought of somebody whose done all that becoming our president is really, really concerning. And if anything, it encourages me more about the importance of this race and how important it is that we remove her from office now.”
