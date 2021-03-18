WASHINGTON — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik has been ranked the 10th most-effective Republican member in the House of Representatives, and the most effective Republican on banking and commerce issues.
That’s according to the Center for Effective Lawmaking, a non-partisan political think-tank that’s a collaboration between the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University.
Using statistical analysis of the bills a member of Congress submitted in the last Congress, if those bills pass their Congressional chamber of origin and if they become law, the Center ranks lawmakers within their chamber, their party and on specific issues.
According to the Center in the 116th Congress, Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, supported or introduced 15 “significant” bills, of which one received action outside of committee. She also was an original cosponsor on one “substantive and significant” bill that became law, the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act.
“I am proud to be among the top 10 most effective Republican lawmakers in the entire House of Representatives, and I am especially proud to be the most effective Republican lawmaker in supporting policy relative to small businesses and economic growth,” Rep. Stefanik said in a statement. “Since taking office, but especially since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have delivered significant funding and commonsense solutions to support North Country small businesses and our local economies, modernize our workforce, and empower entrepreneurs and workers across our district.”
