KEESEVILLE — Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was awarded the Guardian of Small Business award for the second time in a row by the National Federation of Independent Businesses on Wednesday.
The NFIB is the largest small business association in the United States, representing over 325,000 businesses across the country. The Guardian of Small Business award, which is the highest honor the NFIB awards, is granted to lawmakers who consistently vote in the interests of small businesses on issues identified by the NFIB. Lawmakers who vote in the interests of small business at least 70% of the time are given the award.
Alongside Rep. Stefanik, 200 other U.S. representatives were given the award this year.
“These members of the United States House of Representatives are dedicated supporters of key issues that our members are concerned about and have proven themselves to be real champions for small businesses,” said Kevin Kuhlman, NFIB vice president of Federal Government Relations.
Rep. Stefanik accepted the award at Loremans’ Embroidery, Engraving and Screen Printing, Keeseville, a hamlet in Clinton and Essex counties.
“Small businesses are truly the backbone of our North Country communities and economies, and I am proud to be their number one advocate in Congress,” Rep. Stefanik said in a press statement. “Growing up in a small business family, I know firsthand the importance that small businesses have in our communities, and I have fiercely advocated for policies and programs to support them.”
