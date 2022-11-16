WASHINGTON — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik has been reelected as the House Republican Conference chair for a second term, as her party prepares for the likelihood that it will retake control of the House of Representatives.

The secret-ballot election held among Republican lawmakers on Tuesday put Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, back in the post she’s served in since 2021, when she was elevated after the ouster of Rep. Liz L. Cheney, R-Wyo., who lost support due to her criticism of former President Donald J. Trump. On Tuesday, Rep. Stefanik won the election with 144 votes to 74 for her opponent, freshman Rep. Byron L. Donalds, R-Fla.

