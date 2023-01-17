WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans have advanced a bill they say would entice states to amend their bail laws, encouraging them to consider “dangerousness” of an offender in the bail-setting process.

Introduced on Friday with the support and co-sponsorship of every Republican representative for New York, the “Stop Enabling Repeat Violence and Endangering Our Communities Act,” or SERVE Our Communities Act, would authorize $10 million in grant funding from the Department of Justice to states that consider dangerousness in their bail process.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.