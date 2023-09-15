Then-President Donald J. Trump introduces U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik to speak in 2018 at Fort Drum’s Wheeler-Sack Army Air Field. Watertown Daily Times

Rep. Elise M. Stefanik has been in regular contact with former President Donald J. Trump, and appears to be helping coordinate with him about the Republican impeachment inquiry into President Joseph R. Biden.

According to a New York Times report Wednesday, Stefanik, R-Willsboro, has been speaking weekly with Trump and has been briefing him on the impeachment inquiry. The newspaper quoted a person “familiar with the conversations who was not authorized to discuss them publicly.”

