Republicans propose bill to change student loans

Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, speaks at a pro-police news conference on Aug. 5, 2020, in front of the Jefferson County Court building in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

WASHINGTON — House Republicans have introduced new legislation to dramatically reform the federal student loan programs and Pell grants, offering what they say is an alternative to the expansive student loan forgiveness championed by progressives.

The Responsible Education Assistance through Loan Reforms Act, or REAL Reforms Act, lays out a system that would end the student loan repayment pause, phase out the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, cap interest accumulation to 10 years for borrowers in good standing, and prohibit the Department of Education from enacting regulations that increase the costs of the federal student loan program without congressional approval.

