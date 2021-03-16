U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s campaign is selling T-shirts, hats and other merchandise that calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign or be impeached.
Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is selling a variety of items on the Elise for Congress website, including 2-by-3-foot posters of the governor for $30. The website has several $25 items that include coffee cups, T-shirts in men’s and women’s sizes and hats.
The red T-shirts say “Impeach Cuomo.” The posters and the black T-shirts have an old-West-style picture of Cuomo and the words “Wanted. Worst Governor in America,” which refers to Stefanik’s preferred insult for Cuomo.
She is also selling can coolers for $15 and lapel stickers for $10.
The merchandise can be found in the store section of the Elise for Congress website and is paid for by her campaign.
At the bottom of the website store, a box reads “Paid for Elise for Congress.” Underneath that, another box reads “Paid for by WinRed. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.” WinRed is a digital fundraising platform, which processes online payments for GOP candidates.
It’s unclear how much of the proceeds from sale of merchandise goes into Stefanik’s campaign account. Stefanik’s campaign office did not return an email seeking comment about the merchandise.
Cuomo’s press office also did not comment.
Stefanik has been calling Cuomo the “worst governor in America” since last summer over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the temporary state policy of allowing hospitals to transfer senior citizens with COVID-19 into nursing homes.
Cuomo has come under fire recently for the state’s under-reporting of the number of nursing home deaths. He is also facing allegations of sexual harassment from multiple women, including one who says he groped her at his Albany residence.
Several legislators have called on Cuomo to resign. Cuomo has denied any intentional harassment and said he never inappropriately touched anybody. The state Legislature is discussing options for impeachment.
Stefanik has called the governor a “sexual predator.”
Stefanik issued a statement on Monday, calling for President Joe Biden to demand Cuomo’s resignation or removal. Over the weekend, Biden said the investigation into Cuomo’s behavior should play out.
“President Joe Biden has failed the American people and New Yorkers who demand transparency, accountability, and good government,” she said in a news release. “President Biden has failed to live up to his own standards of zero tolerance for sexual harassment, sexual grooming, sexual abuse and sexual assault.
“Rather than hold elected officials to the highest standards of ethical conduct, President Biden has prioritized partisan politics over the overwhelming and unified bipartisan calls for Governor Cuomo’s immediate resignation,” Stefanik went on to say.
Stefanik said Biden is “complicit” in a cover-up of Cuomo’s conduct because he has not called on the governor to resign.
